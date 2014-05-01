BRIEF-Tagstation LLC and Nielsen enter into a data evaluation agreement for Nextradio
* Tagstation LLC - Tagstation LLC and Nielsen enter into a data evaluation agreement for Nextradio®
May 1 Outerwall Inc reported a 4.7 percent rise in quarterly revenue as sales rose in its Redbox video rental kiosk business.
The company's net income rose to $23.2 million, or 94 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $22.6 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier, when the company was known as Coinstar.
Revenue rose to $600.4 million from $573.3 million, a year earlier. (Reporting by Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* Tagstation LLC - Tagstation LLC and Nielsen enter into a data evaluation agreement for Nextradio®
* Dow up 0.46 pct, S&P 500 up 0.69 pct, Nasdaq up 0.60 pct (Updates with reaction to Fed statement)
* Reports fourth quarter and year end results for 2016 and declares 2017 annual dividend