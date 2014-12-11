(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Australian
Insurance
here
SYDNEY, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings' says in a new report
released today,
that its rating Outlook for the Australian insurance sector
remains Stable. The
non-life and life Sector Outlooks - an indicator of fundamental
trends, are also
Stable. The agency believes Australian insurance companies are
well supported by
strong capital positions, conservative investment portfolios and
robust but
moderating earnings. Key factors that could lead to a
deterioration of the
Sector's credit profile would be an economic downturn in
Australia, and
persistent and large natural catastrophe losses.
Fitch expects the high capital ratios of 2014 to be maintained
in 2015 and finds
that a robust classification of capital levels is consistent
with the results of
Fitch's internal assessment of Australian insurers' capital
adequacy ratios. As
a result of the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's
rigorous risk-based
capital regime and definitions of capital, Fitch can apply a
regulatory override
and assign 100% equity credit in its assessment of capital
adequacy for any
hybrid instrument that receives regulatory approval.
The investment portfolios of Australian insurers remain
conservatively
positioned and dominated by highly rated fixed-income
securities. This proves
some scope for reallocation to growth assets and higher yielding
fixed-income
securities without compromising credit profiles and some
insurers have made
changes to supported investment yields. However, any changes
need to be weighed
against higher capital charges and therefore allocation changes
to date have
been minor.
In the non-life sector the agency expects the strong earnings
momentum of 2014
to continue into 2015, barring above average long-term natural
catastrophe
losses. Solid underwriting margins have offset weaker investment
yields but
competition is affecting premium rates and causing top-line
growth to moderate.
Structural and cyclical issues impacting claims and lapse rates
in the life
sector are likely to weigh on earnings in 2015, although
stronger investment
returns have helped mitigate a poorer underwriting performance.
Australia's economic performance has weakened but remains robust
compared with
other developed countries. Fitch is forecasting below trend GDP
growth (less
than 3% annually) of 2.6% in 2014 and 2.8% in 2015. The
unemployment rate has
risen from a low of 4% at end-February 2008 to a 12 year high of
6.3% at
end-November 2014. Constrained household budgets could
exacerbate insurance
affordability issues, and rising unemployment will have an
adverse impact on
classes such as workers compensation and income protection.
The Stable Sector Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the
market will be
supported by Australia's economic performance. Australian
insurers are often
part of larger financial institutions with significant banking
exposures. The
Outlook could be revised to Negative if the economy was to
experience a severe
downturn, which in turn weakened group credit profiles and
lowered surplus
capital within the insurance operations.
Larger and more frequent extreme natural catastrophes could also
pose a threat
to the Outlook. Initially this might only impact earnings, but a
sustained
increase in the frequency of events could reduce available
reinsurance capacity,
and lead to higher net retentions and exposures.
The report, '2015 Outlook: Australian Insurance, is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contacts:
John Birch
Director
+61 2 8256 0345
Fitch Australia Pty Limited
Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000
Siew Wai Wan
Senior Director
+65 6796 7217
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
