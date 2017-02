HELSINKI Oct 16 Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said it was sued in an English court by Swedish metal company Boliden, which sought damages related to an earlier case on price fixing.

Boliden had been sued earlier this year by companies in the Travis Perkins Group for price fixing in sanitary copper tube products, and was now turning to industry peer Outokumpu for damages, the Finnish company said on Tuesday.

Outokumpu said the claims were unsubstantiated.