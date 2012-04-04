HELSINKI, April 4 Stainless steel maker
Outokumpu said on Wednesday it signed a revolving
credit facility of 400 million euros ($534 million) to be
available after its acquisition of ThyssenKrupp's
stainless steel operations.
It said the maturity of the credit is June 2013 and that
there was a financial convenant based on gearing. The banks
paricitipating in the loan syndicate are Nordea, J.P. Morgan,
SEB, Danske Bank, Pohjola Bank, Handelsbanken, BNP Paribas and
Credit Agricole.
($1 = 0.7497 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen)