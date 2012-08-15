UPDATE 1-Freeport Indonesia mine grinds to complete halt -union
* All work at Grasberg stopped except maintenance -union chief
HELSINKI Aug 15 Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said on Wednesday it had received an environmental permit to expand ferrochrome production at its Tornio site in northwestern Finland.
Outokumpu is investing 440 million euros ($542 million) in the project, which will double its annual ferrochrome output to 540,000 tonnes. ($1 = 0.8116 euro) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)
* All work at Grasberg stopped except maintenance -union chief
* PBOC said China should prudently manage deleveraging process
LIMA, Feb 15 Peru refiled its request for U.S. authorities to detain and extradite fugitive ex-president Alejandro Toledo on Wednesday, as two other former leaders of the Andean nation vowed to cooperate with a fast-growing graft inquiry.