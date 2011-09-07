MUNICH, Sept 7 Third-quarter developments at Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu are in line with guidance, Executive Vice President Kari Parvento told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We have said that demand in the third quarter would be below the second quarter and that's been fulfilled right now," he said on the sidelines of a stainless steel event sponsored by Metal Bulletin.

"Our third quarter is proceeding with our guidance," he added.

Outokumpu in July reported a bigger-than-expected loss in the second quarter and warned that weak demand and raw material inventory losses will keep it in the red in the third quarter.

Outokumpu has forecast that deliveries in the third quarter would be slightly lower than in the second quarter and that average base prices would be somewhat lower. Parvento replied "yes" when asked specifically if these two developments were happening in the July-September period.

Outokumpu was hit hard by the global downturn, as customers halted major investment projects.

Commenting on the stainless steel consolidation in Europe, he said: "Our official view is that we support the consolidation in Europe." (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)