HELSINKI Feb 1 Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu reported a bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss, citing sluggish demand.

Outokumpu's October-December operating loss was 71 million euros ($92.9 million), worse than an average forecast for loss of 49.5 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll, but at the low end of the poll. It blamed raw material related inventory losses.

The Finnish firm said on Wednesday it expected first quarter underlying operational result to break-even or slightly profitable.

The results come a day after the company said it would buy ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel business Inoxum for 2.7 billion euros designed to fend off cut-price Asian competition.

($1 = 0.7639 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)