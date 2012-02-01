* Q4 operating loss 71 mln euros vs forecast loss of 49.5 mln

* Says sees Q1 in break-even or slightly profitable

* No dividend for 2011

* Savings target up to 250 mln euros by 2017; seen as too late

* CEO defends merger move, confident on antitrust decision (Adds detail on synergies, analyst comment, updates shares)

By Terhi Kinnunen and Marilyn Gerlach

HELSINKI/DUESSELDORF, Feb 1 Outokumpu turned in a bigger than expected quarterly loss and skipped a dividend payment on Wednesday, a stark backdrop to the cost-cutting takeover of another struggling European stainless steel producer it announced this week.

Coming just a day after the Finnish company said it would acquire the struggling stainless division of Germany's ThyssenKrupp in a 2.7 billion euro ($3.5 billion) deal, the loss sent its already battered shares down a further 13 percent at one stage.

The company, which counts the Finnish government as its top shareholder with a stake of around 40 percent, reported an operating loss of 71 million euros ($93 million) for the last three months of 2011, a much bigger loss than the market's average forecast of 49.5 million.

That gaping loss, at the end of a year of restructuring for Outokumpu under a new boss, highlights the need a tie-up the company hopes will boost production of higher margin products like speciality alloys and slash costs -- all to combat stiff competition from the Asian output which currently satisfy a fifth of European demand.

China, Korea and Taiwan are the top exporters to Europe of stainless steel, whose non-corrosive qualities make it ideal for household uses and for vats and pipes in the chemicals, oil and gas sectors.

"One plus one, is it more? Clearly, with these cash synergies it is more than we would be as a standalone company," Outokumpu Chief Executive Mika Seitovirta told a joint press conference alongside ThyssenKrupp in Duesseldorf. "This is the big medicine that will really deliver the things we all expect."

Outokumpu expects its first-quarter underlying operating result to break even or be slightly profitable, saying the order intake at the start of the year had been encouraging.

It proposed no dividend for 2011, however, after paying 0.25 euros per share in 2010.

SAVINGS, COMPLEMENTARY PRODUCTS

Outokumpu and Thyssen's Inoxum aim to achieve cost synergies of 225 million to 250 million euros by 2017 at the latest, with 45 percent of that to be achieved by the end of 2014.

The savings will come from planned plant closures, higher capacity utilisation, and improved procurement and raw material costs. Seitovirta said the two sides would benefit from boosting mill use, from a broader global reach, and from complementary products. Outokumpu is strong in so-called austenitic grades, used by processing industries like chemicals, oil and gas, while Inoxum's ferritic grades cater to car and appliance makers.

But analysts have said they are concerned Outokumpu, which will fund the deal with a bumper 1 billion euro rights issue, would take too long to make money from the tie-up, which will result in hundreds of job cuts, particularly in Germany.

"It is a long time to wait for synergies when the result is on break-even level or negative. One could have hoped the cost cuts were to be reached faster," FIM analyst Martin Sundman said.

Another analyst who declined to be named said Outokumpu had apparently not yet counted synergies from capacity closure, in order not to scare off German unions, whose support for the deal was crucial to get ThyssenKrupp's formal board approval, and whose opposition could complicate integration.

With 850 jobs to be cut at two German sites and fears there could be more in future, Seitovirta spoke in halting German to pledge to unions that they would be consulted on future change.

ANTITRUST HURDLE?

Analysts have fretted about a potential antitrust hurdle for the combination of Outokumpu and Inoxum, which under some estimates could hold a European market share of over 60 percent.

Seitovirta said the two sides had already consulted with EU Competition Commission officials in Brussels.

"We have done our homework...we are confident they will be responsive," he told reporters.

He added that the need for multiple regulatory approvals was behind the lengthy timeline for the deal, expected to complete around the end of the year, with Outokumpu's own rights issue set to complete in the first half.

ThyssenKrupp signalled last year it was considering options for its stainless steel business, including a sale, a spin-off and a listing. Chief Executive Heinrich Hiesinger said Germany's largest steelmaker had held talks with financial and strategic investors but decided a tie-up with Outokumpu offered "the best fit" and growth potential.

One option for Thyssen had been to sell off its stainless assets separately, including its coveted Terni plant in Italy. Terni will now be a key hub for the combined entity alongside Tornio in Finland and some Alabama operations in the United States.

Thyssen will hold an almost 30 percent stake in the combined entity, and Hiesinger signalled there was no plan for a rapid sale, even after lock-ins expire over the next two years.

"I believe this company has an upside," Hiesinger said.

ThyssenKrupp shares were trading up 2.7 percent at 22.3 euros at 1430 GMT, while Outokumpu was down 4.9 percent, recovering from earlier losses, but on top of Tuesday's 15 percent drop. Investors are fretting over a 1 billion euro rights issue that will part fund the takeover and the risk of overpaying for a deal that also benefits its European rivals by removing capacity.

Outokumpu will pay ThyssenKrupp 1 billion euros in cash, raised through the rights issue, and will take on liabilities of 422 million, as well as issuing a loan note of 235 million. (Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Erica Billingham and Andrew Callus)