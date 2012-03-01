* Top shareholders support deal
* Deal seen risky but necessary
* Shareholder meeting starts at 1000 GMT
HELSINKI, March 1 Finnish group
Outokumpu's shareholders were set to approve a 2.7
billion euro ($3.6 billion) buy of ThyssenKrupp's
stainless steel business on Thursday, a deal aimed at boosting
profitability and fending off Asian rivals.
The deal for Inoxum, expected to close by the end of 2012,
will make Outokumpu Europe's No. 1 stainless steel producer, up
from its current No.4 spot in the area where rivals include
Aperam -- spun off by ArcelorMittal last
year -- and Acerinox.
The acquisition will be partly funded by a 1 billion euro
right issue of new Outokumpu stock. It will also take on
liabilities of 422 million and issue a loan note of 235 million
to ThyssenKrupp.
Finnish state investment agency Solidium as well as
shareholders KELA and Ilmarinen have already committed to
subscribe to 37 percent of the rights issue.
Other shareholders were expected to agree as well, despite
some rumbling over the price and uncertainty over how quickly
the deal would turn profitable.
"In a business sense the deal is good. It was starting to
appear, more and more, that Outokumpu would not have done well
alone," said Swedbank analyst Erkki Vesola.
The company's bigger-than-expected fourth-quarter loss of 71
million euros underscored its need for change. Analysts have
said the tie-up will help it improve margins, slash costs and
cut some overcapacity.
Outokumpu has said it aims to achieve cost synergies of
between 225 million and 250 million euros by 2017 at the latest.
The shareholders' meeting is due to begin at 1000 GMT in
Helsinki.
($1 = 0.7450 euros)
