HELSINKI, Sept 10 Finnish stainless steel maker
Outokumpu said it would cut around 100 jobs in its
general stainless unit to save costs.
Outokumpu said it will likely book non-recurring costs of
around 5 million euros ($6.4 million) in the third quarter
related to the job cuts. It said it expects cost savings of
around 10 million euros as a result of the move.
In July, the company reported an underlying operating loss
of 39 million euros for the April-June quarter and forecast weak
conditions to continue in the current quarter, blaming weaker
European demand and lower nickel prices.
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)