HELSINKI Feb 1 Finnish stainless steel
maker Outokumpu reported a bigger-than-expected
fourth-quarter loss, citing sluggish demand.
Outokumpu's October-December operating loss was 71 million
euros ($92.9 million), worse than an average forecast for loss
of 49.5 million euros in a Reuters analyst poll, but at the low
end of the poll. It blamed raw material related inventory
losses.
The Finnish firm said on Wednesday it expected first quarter
underlying operational result to break-even or slightly
profitable.
The results come a day after the company said it would buy
ThyssenKrupp's stainless steel business Inoxum for 2.7
billion euros designed to fend off cut-price Asian competition.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
