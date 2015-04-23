HELSINKI, April 23 Shares in Outokumpu tumbled on Thursday after the stainless steel manufacturer cut its sales forecast for its Americas operation because of exports from Asia and weak demand from distributors.

The Finnish company cut its 2015 volume outlook for the Coil Americas business to 540,000 tonnes from 620,000 tonnes, sending the shares down 9.8 percent by 1012 GMT.

Shares in the company had risen sharply last month after Reuters broke the news on European anti-dumping duties on stainless imports from China and Taiwan.

However, Outokumpu said it has been hit by increasing steel imports from Asia into the Americas while demand from regional distributors has been weak because of high stock levels and low nickel prices.

Inderes Equity Research said that growing Asian exports to America were a reflection of the EU duties.

"The producers of stainless steel do not seem to be able to overcome the problem of global overcapacity", its analysts said on Twitter.

Outokumpu also said that first-quarter underlying operating profit would be higher than the same period last year. The company publishes full results on April 29. ($1 = 0.9316 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by David Goodman)