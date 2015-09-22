* Sees deeper Q3 loss, previously forecast smaller deficit

* Cites low nickel prices, high stock levels

* Shares down 16 pct at record low (Rewrites first paragraph, adds fund manager comment, detail, updates shares)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Sept 22 Outokumpu, Europe's largest stainless steel maker, warned on Tuesday its quarterly loss will be deeper than expected, pummelling its shares and raising questions about its management's response to weak market conditions.

The Finnish company, struggling to turn around its business following the acquisition of Thyssenkrupp's Inoxum unit in 2012, forecast its third-quarter core operating loss would deepen from the second quarter, having previously seen a smaller deficit.

The 26 percent state-owned group cited a recent drop in nickel prices as its primary problem, as this was making distributors hold back orders, though it also noted production issues and a strike had had an impact.

But some analysts said competitors had managed to cut costs more successfully, while Outokumpu was stuck fixing old problems.

The Inoxum acquisition was supposed to offer a route to recovery, but the deal had to be partly reversed in 2013 after the EU demanded an important mill in Italy be left out and transferred back to Thyssenkrupp, undermining the sector rationalisation which the purchase was supposed to usher in.

"Confidence in the company's leadership is being tested," said portfolio manager Mika Heikkila at Taaleritehdas Asset Management, which has Outokumpu among the top 10 investments in its Finnish value stock fund.

"Outokumpu can't do anything to the market situation, but there shouldn't be any operative problems on top of that."

Shares in the company fell more than 16 percent to a record low, dragging down others in the sector. Aperam was down 9.5 percent and Acerinox down 8 percent.

Analysts also noted the EU's anti-dumping duties, launched in March, had so far given little support to the industry, which is battling poor demand and a China-led slowdown.

"We were expecting that the second quarter would have been the bottom for the firm, but it wasn't," said Inderes analyst Antti Viljakainen, who has an "increase" rating for the stock.

Outokumpu shares have fallen 90 percent since Mika Seitovirta took over as chief executive in 2011.

"If they change the CEO now, the company would spend many months without a skipper, which is not good," said Heikkila. "Still, they can't keep issuing profit warnings again and again." (Editing by Terje Solsvik and David Holmes)