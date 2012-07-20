HELSINKI, July 20 Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu forecast weak business conditions would persist in the third quarter after booking a wider underlying quarterly operating loss, reflecting the weaker European economy and lower nickel prices.

Outokumpu said on Friday its second-quarter underlying operating loss reached 39 million euros ($47.8 million) compared with a loss of 5 million a year earlier.

The company, which said it expects a loss of around the same or slightly more in the third quarter, had warned last week that its second-quarter results were weaker than expected. ($1 = 0.8156 euros) (Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by David Holmes)