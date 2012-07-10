(Adds detail on outlook, share reaction)
HELSINKI, July 10 Finnish stainless steel maker
Outokumpu said second-quarter results were weaker
than expected due to economic uncertainty in Europe and lower
nickel prices.
Outokumpu, which plans to merge with German group
ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum unit to better deal with
overcapacity and price competition from Asia, said on Tuesday
its underlying quarterly operational loss would be around 40
million euros ($49 million).
It previously forecast it would break even or post a slight
loss. The results were due July 20.
"Continued economic uncertainty in Europe, the decline in
the nickel price and destocking among distributors in the second
quarter resulted in weaker than anticipated product and
geographic mix and slightly lower stainless steel delivery
volumes," it said.
Its shares were down 1.3 percent to 0.68 euro by 0735 GMT.
The loss would be 80 million euros including costs such as
raw material-related inventory and one-off items, the company
said.
($1 = 0.8130 euro)
(Reporting by Helsinki newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)