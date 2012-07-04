(Company corrected its own statement. It expects to book a
non-recurring marginal impairment in its second quarter accounts
(not a marginal loss in its third quarter accounts)
HELSINKI, July 4 - Outokumpu Oyj :
* Divests part of its European stock operations to Amari
* Says Outokumpu will sell 10 of its stock operations in nine
countries to Amari
* Says total consideration of the transaction is expected to be
EUR 15-20 million
* Says following the transaction Outokumpu expects to book a
non-recurring marginal impairment in its second quarter accounts
(not a marginal loss in its third quarter accounts)
* Says transaction is expected to be completed during the third
quarter
(Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom, Editing by Anthony Barker)