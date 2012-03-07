(Adds detail)

HELSINKI, March 7 Finland's state investment agency Solidium has bought a 5.1 percent stake in mining technology company Outotec for an average 39.10 euros per share and may increase its stake.

"Outotec's prospects are good especially because the growth in the developing markets drives an increasing need for minerals and metals processing capacity," Solidium managing director Kari Jarvinen said on Wednesday.

"Solidium might increase its holding in the company further, depending on market conditions."

Outotec shares closed at 42.51 euros on Tuesday. The total investment was around 91 million euros ($119 million), Solidium said. ($1 = 0.7625 euro)