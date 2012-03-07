BRIEF-EJF Capital LLC says shares of On Deck Capital's common stock are undervalued
* EJF Capital LLC reports 7.0 percent stake in on deck capital inc as of feb 17 - sec filing
(Adds detail)
HELSINKI, March 7 Finland's state investment agency Solidium has bought a 5.1 percent stake in mining technology company Outotec for an average 39.10 euros per share and may increase its stake.
"Outotec's prospects are good especially because the growth in the developing markets drives an increasing need for minerals and metals processing capacity," Solidium managing director Kari Jarvinen said on Wednesday.
"Solidium might increase its holding in the company further, depending on market conditions."
Outotec shares closed at 42.51 euros on Tuesday. The total investment was around 91 million euros ($119 million), Solidium said. ($1 = 0.7625 euro) (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
* EJF Capital LLC reports 7.0 percent stake in on deck capital inc as of feb 17 - sec filing
WARSAW, Feb 21 Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Zabka Polska SA, one of Poland's biggest chains of convenience stores, from Mid Europa Partners, CVC said on Tuesday.
* David Richmond reports 10.8 percent stake in Rockwell Medical Inc as of Feb 20 - sec filing