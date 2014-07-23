(Adds Weir comment, details)

HELSINKI, July 23 Finnish mining technology company Outotec said on Wednesday it had not been approached by Scottish engineering firm Weir Group regarding a takeover, denying media reports.

Britain's Times newspaper reported that Weir was weighing whether to bid for Outotec after its takeover bid for Finland's Metso failed.

The report sent Outotec shares up 15 percent. After Outotec said it had not been approached, they pared gains but were still up 10 percent. Weir shares were down 0.5 percent.

"Outotec has not been approached or received a bid for a potential combination of the two companies," Outotec said.

"Should Outotec receive these types of proposals the Board of Directors of Outotec would evaluate them thoroughly."

Weir Group spokesman Ross Easton said: "We do not comment on market speculation."

Weir abandoned efforts to acquire Metso after the Finnish company rejected a second, improved takeover bid in May.

Metso said then that the offer, which valued it at around 4.5 billion euros, undervalued the firm.

Outotec is valued at around 1.4 billion euros, making it a smaller target.

The Metso deal would have helped Weir expand further into the heavy mining equipment sector. Outotec also operates in that sector, which could make it a suitable target for Weir.

Outotec, however, also has an industrial water treatment unit, which might not be of interest to Weir, which exited that business years ago.

The Finnish government owns 10.4 percent of Outotec through its investment vehicle Solidium. It had opposed Weir's Metso bid, but did not immediately comment on whether it would be open to selling its Outotec stake.

