HELSINKI, July 23 Finnish mining technology company Outotec has not been approached Britain's Weir Group regarding a takeover, it said on Wednesday.

Britain's Times newspaper on Wednesday reported that Weir was weighing whether to bid for Outotec after its takeover bid for Finland's Metso failed.

The report had sent Outotec shares up 15 percent. After Outotec said it had not been approached, they pared gains and were up 8.5 percent at 8.29 euros by 0800 GMT.

"Outotec has not been approached or received a bid for a potential combination of the two companies," Outotec said.

"Should Outotec receive these types of proposals the Board of Directors of Outotec would evaluate them thoroughly."

