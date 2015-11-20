HELSINKI Nov 20 Finnish mining technology company Outotec said on Friday it was planning to cut up to 650 jobs, or 13 percent of its workforce, and save 70 million euros ($75 million) annually in a bid to protect profitability amid deteriorating markets.

"The market situation in the mining and metals industry has further weakened during the recent months," the company said in a statement.

The firm currently has about 5,000 employees.

($1 = 0.9341 euros) (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)