* Q3 core EBIT 14 mln euros vs 20.5 mln in Reuters poll

* Says miners seen to rein in spending through 2015

* Ukraine crisis, Ebola epidemic hamper business further

* Shares fall 1.6 pct (Adds CEO and analyst comment, share reaction,)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Oct 30 Finnish mining technology company Outotec reported a lower-than-expected third-quarter profit on Thursday and said it would cut jobs because low metal prices and the Ebola epidemic in resource-rich Africa were affecting its business.

The disappointing third-quarter performance prompted the company to trim its full-year revenue forecast to 1.4-1.5 billion euros, compared with its previous range of 1.4-1.6 billion euros.

Chief Executive Pertti Korhonen said the weak global economy and low metal prices were keeping a lid on investment in the mining sector, while economic sanctions against Russia over Ukraine were hurting business. In addition, the Ebola outbreak in west Africa was forcing the company to recall staff from the region, reducing the amount of business it could handle there.

"Business activity slowed down in Russia due to the economic sanctions and in Africa due to the Ebola epidemic," he said, adding that he expected investment in large projects to remain low through next year.

Outotec reported that underlying operating profit fell to 14 million euros ($18 million) in the third quarter from 44 million euros a year ago, missing the average forecast of 20.5 million euros in a Reuters poll.

The company, in which the Finnish state owns a 10 percent stake, said it had achieved annual savings of 50 million euros through a recent cost-cutting programme, and said it aimed to save a further 45 million euros a year by cutting up to 400 jobs.

Shares in the company, down 30 percent this year, fell 1.6 percent from Wednesday's close by 1311 GMT.

"They just can't wait for the market to turn around, that is not expected to happen anytime soon," FIM analyst Aaron Kaartinen said.

In hindsight, the company could have benefitted if it had shifted focus earlier to the more stable business of providing maintenance and other services for mining companies, Kaartinen said.

In July, Outotec's stock jumped on a media report that suggested Scottish engineering firm Weir Group was weighing a bid for the firm. Outotec denied there had been an approach, but FIM's Kaartinen said the stock's valuation showed investors still had some deal expectations.

"One could come up with a tempting bid in this kind of market situation." (1 US dollar = 0.7938 euro) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman and Susan Fenton)