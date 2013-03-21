HELSINKI, March 21 Finland's state fund Solidium said it increased its stake in Finnish mining technology company Outotec to 10 percent from 8.8 percent earlier this month.

The average purchase price was 40.1 euros per share, Solidium said on Thursday.

Solidium holds stakes in 14 of Helsinki's listed firms including paper firm Stora Enso and telecom operator TeliaSonera. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; editing by Jason Neely)