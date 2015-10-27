STOCKHOLM Oct 27 Swedish steel maker Ovako said
on Tuesday it planned to cut its workforce by 8 percent to save
45 million euros ($50 million) annually, the latest in a wave of
restructuring efforts in an industry plagued by overproduction.
Ovako, owned by private equity firm Triton, said
restructuring would take place over the next two years and lead
to net lay-offs of 250 out of its total workforce of around
3,000. Savings would have full effect from 2018, Ovako said.
Growth in Ovako's market is expected to be low in the next
three years, Ovako Chief Executive Tom Erixon said in statement.
"The European production capacity in engineering steel is
dimensioned for the market peak in 2007, and this is reflected
at Ovako too in terms of overcapacity," he added. "This is not
sustainable in the long term."
Ovako made earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) of 69 million euros last year on sales of
697 million euros.
Sweden's SSAB said last week it planned staff
cuts as it reported a surprise operating loss for the third
quarter.
($1 = 0.9059 euros)
(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)