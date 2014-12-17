Dec 17 OVB Holding AG :

* OVB Spain to become a stock corporation

* OVB Allfinanz España S.L., operating group company of european financial service provider OVB Holding AG, will be trading as OVB Allfinanz España S.A. in future

* OVB Spain transformation into stock corporation will take legal effect from time of its entry in commercial register at start of 2015