Nov 12 OVB Holding AG :

* EBIT of 8.3 million euros was generated after nine months, which is 23.4 pct more than in previous year

* Says from Jan. to Sept. 2014, group's sales amounted to around 156.0 million euros, growth of 3.3 pct year on year

* Is reiterating its forecast of a slight increase in sales for 2014 as whole as against 2013 with significantly higher operating earnings year on year on this basis