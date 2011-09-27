* Activists says government interference on the rise
By Georgina Prodhan and Duncan Miriri
LONDON/NAIROBI, Sept 27 Internet activists
accused governments of making it difficult for users of the Web,
rights campaigners and private businesses to carry out their
work through state attempts to seize control of the Web.
They said state officials were getting bolder in their drive
to regulate the Web that has fuelled Arab revolutions, enabled
mass leaks of U.S. diplomatic cables and allowed online piracy
to thrive.
"What we have seen in the last three years is that no longer
do governments shy away from attempting to regulate Internet
content," said Joy Liddicoat, project co-ordinator at New
Zealand-based Association for Progressive Communications, which
seeks to protect people's rights on and to the Internet.
They were speaking at the Internet Governance Forum in
Nairobi on Tuesday, an annual event that brings together
companies, non-profit groups, academics, engineers, government
representatives and ordinary citizens.
Participants at the meeting said governments were
increasingly filtering and blocking content on the Web, carrying
out surveillance and making requests for data and privacy
information in countries like Egypt and Pakistan.
"These are the sort of issues we would like to see discussed
at the IGF and we think we need much more open and transparent
discussions on how we should respond to these challenges,"
Liddicoat said.
They hope to show they are best placed to write the rules of
the road ahead for the World Wide Web, an increasingly important
driver of economic growth in a world on the brink of recession.
Maud de Boer-Buquicchio, deputy secretary general at Council
of Europe, a 47-nation group that is mainly concerned about
human rights, said that the growing relevance of the Web to
millions of people as a tool of communication and commerce added
impetus to the need for agreements on Internet governance.
"It is an important moment to come to some sort of
principles that should govern the Internet at the level of those
who govern the Internet," de Boer-Buquicchio said.
In a study published this year, consultancy McKinsey found
the Internet accounted for 21 percent of GDP growth in mature
countries, and that almost $8 trillion changes hands through
e-commerce each year.
"Stronger influence of governments seems inevitable. The
Internet has simply become too important for them to ignore it.
They prefer a top-down approach," Markus Kummer of the Internet
Society, which campaigns for the open Internet, told a recent
London seminar.
Groups like the Internet Society fear the creeping use by
governments of tools like "three strikes and you're out" laws to
cut off Internet access from citizens caught breaking copyright
rules, already passed by France and being considered in several
other European countries.
Some countries have tried more radical measures, like Egypt
cutting itself off from the Internet during the Arab Spring to
stop flash protests being coordinated on websites like Twitter.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy, who applauded the Arab
Spring, hosted the e-G8 in Paris this year, a conference of
political leaders and Internet company bosses at which he put
the case for more government regulation while paying lip service
to an inclusive approach to governing the Internet.
"It was very exclusionary. For women and the global South
there was virtually no consultation. It was a hand-picked group
of white, male billionaires," Internet lawyer and consumer
advocate Jeremy Malcolm told Reuters.
"The IGF is really the last best hope for this process. If
it fails, what we're going to get is India, Brazil, South
Africa, China, Kazakhstan, Russia and so on putting forward the
idea that we need an intergovernmental process."
The Internet's potential to raise living standards is
under-exploited in the developing world where just 21 percent of
the population have access, compared with 69 percent in the
developed world.
Its role as a catalyst for development will be a key theme
of the IGF, a United Nations-sponsored event where speakers will
include World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee and EU digital
agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes.
If it is to succeed in keeping governments at arm's length,
the IGF will also have to show it is serious about cybersecurity
which companies now view as a bigger threat than traditional
crime, natural disasters and terrorism.
The forum comes at a time of technical upheaval for the
Internet where top-level domains such as .com or .org are about
to be liberalised, enabling companies and communities to buy,
create, name and run their own domains.
Web addresses in languages like Arabic and Russian have also
recently been made possible, a move expected to transform the
Internet and give more power to non-English speakers.
"The technology continuing to change is a given that we have
to accept," said Jeff Brueggeman, who runs public policy for
U.S. telecoms operator AT&T and will attend the IGF. "The
idea is always to be looking ahead at the next issue."
