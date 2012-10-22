Italy - Factors to watch on Feb. 27
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Oct 22 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc, the world's No. 2 independent tanker operator by fleet size, said it was evaluating options including filing for bankruptcy protection.
Financial statements for at least the three years ended Dec. 31, 2011 should no longer be relied on, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The New York-based company said it was continuing its review process, including determining whether a restatement of those financial statements may be required.
Overseas Shipholding's shares have halved in value this month on speculation that talks with its lenders had hit a road block.
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
Feb 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.