Feb 9 Overseas Shipholding Group, the world's second-largest independent tanker operator, said it has suspended quarterly dividend payment until further notice due to the continued downturn in the tanker market.

The company, which has paid dividends for more than 37 years, said it was suspending its dividend to "preserve liquidity and maintain financial flexibility."

In August, the company posted its ninth straight quarterly loss and had said it was halving its annual dividend rate.

The company, incorporated in 1969, has a long-term debt of $2.07 billion as of Sept. 30, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"The downturn in our international flag markets has been deeper and has lasted longer than we anticipated, as evidenced by a fairly tepid winter market," Chief Executive Morten Arntzen said in a statement.

Overseas Shipholding shares were trading down 8 percent at $10.85 in extended trade after closing at $11.83 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. They have shed about 64 percent of their value in the last one year.