Aug 7 Tanker operator Overseas Shipholding Group Inc said it was in talks with its main lenders and could put one or more ships up for sale during the current quarter to bridge its estimated funding gap of $100 million.

Shares of the company, valued at $186.3 million, jumped 25 percent to $7.53 on the New York Stock Exchange.

"The company believes that it will be able to execute one or more liquidity raising options," Overseas Shipholding said in its quarterly report filed with the U.S. securities regulator on Tuesday.

Spokeswoman Helen Harris declined to give any more details on the talks with lenders.

Overseas Shipholding, which had a total debt of $2.24 billion at June-end, counts DnB NOR Bank, Swedbank AB , Citibank NA, HSBC Bank Plc and Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank as its lenders.

With the kind of deals that Eagle Bulk and Genco Shipping have struck recently, there may be hope that Overseas Shipholding may be able to reach a deal with its bankers, said Evercore Partners analyst Jonathan Chappell.

Drybulk shipper Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd last week said its lenders gave it more time to make certain payments under some credit facilities, while Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc said in June its lenders agreed to permanently waive any purported defaults.

Overseas Shipholding, which operates 112 vessels, last weak reported its 13th straight quarterly loss and said it was in talks to raise funds to help it navigate an extended downturn in the tanker market. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Krishna N. Das in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)