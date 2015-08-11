By Alina Selyukh
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 11 This year, Jonathan Johnson
is a man with two political missions.
In his home state of Utah, the Overstock.com Inc
chairman is preparing a 2016 bid to replace a popular governor.
In Washington DC, his online retailer has emerged as the
only company to back both of two competing proposals in Congress
for the best way to tax online sales.
How web purchases should be taxed has been a top policy
priority for Overstock as U.S. states push to require Internet
sellers to start collecting sales tax. Under present U.S. law,
online shoppers are supposed to report purchases and pay taxes
on them, but few do as the requirement is tough to enforce.
Overstock and other retailers have lobbied for the federal
government to simplify the multitude of state laws, arguing they
burden online sellers with compliance and litigation costs.
Johnson's call for federal help on tax is in contrast with
his personal campaign to oust Utah Governor Gary Herbert in next
year's elections.
A Republican who favors small government, Johnson says that
as governor, he would curb Utah's wasteful spending and its
unnecessary reliance on the federal government, particularly for
stewardship of two-thirds of the state's lands.
But on the issue of Internet sales taxes, Johson notes that
the Constitution expressly grants Congress the authority to
regulate interstate commerce, and says if lawmakers set new
rules, Overstock should be part of the negotiation.
"We've gone from not wanting a federal solution to realizing
there's a patchwork of laws that just makes it hard to do
business," he said in an interview, adding that if a bad bill
passed, "it's an existential risk to the company."
The debate over sales taxes on online purchases has raged in
Washington for two decades. The National Conference of State
Legislatures estimated in 2012 that states lose some $23 billion
every year from uncollected sales taxes.
Some states have passed their own laws, requiring online
retailers to begin collecting sales and prompting a pushback
from Amazon.com Inc, Overstock and others. Overstock
has led or supported lawsuits against at least three states and
tried to take its case against New York to the Supreme Court.
RIVAL PROPOSALS
Overstock now supports rival legislative proposals from
Utah's own Representative Jason Chaffetz and from Virginia
Representative, and Judiciary Committee chairman, Bob Goodlatte.
Broadly, Chaffetz wants web sellers to collect tax based on
the buyer's location; Goodlatte, based on the location of the
seller.
To Overstock, both solutions satisfy the need for a simpler,
uniform system. "We're betting on two horses," Johnson said.
"Whichever horse wins, we think we win."
Informally, Johnson even suggests a "third way" solution,
perhaps marrying the two proposals to tax online purchases based
on each state's uniform tax rate, but collecting and remitting
to the seller's state.
Amazon, "bricks-and-mortar" stores like Wal-Mart Stores Inc
and states back Chaffetz's bill, saying it would
eliminate the tangle of state laws and put online and physical
stores on the same level.
Online marketplaces like eBay Inc and Etsy Inc
, online startups and conservative advocacy groups
oppose it, worried about the burden of collecting taxes at
different rates or facing audits from multiple states.
The prospects of Chaffetz's bill or Goodlatte's discussion
draft in the current Congress are unclear.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Frances Kerry)