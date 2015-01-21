Jan 21 Ovostar Union NV :

* FY 2014 egg production volume up by 16 pct year-on-year to 1,038 million eggs versus 893 million eggs in FY 2013

* FY 2014 sales volume up by 25 pct to 733 million eggs

* FY 2014 volume of dry egg products up by 14 pct year-on-year to 1,712 tons

* At Dec. 31, 2014 total flock up by 12 pct year-on-year to 5.6 mln hens (31 December 2013: 5.0 mln hens)