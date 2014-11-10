UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MILAN Nov 10 Italian high-street fashion chain OVS said in a statement on Monday that it expected to launch a public offering in the first half of next year.
The company, controlled by Italian retailer Gruppo Coin, initially planned to list the stock between October and November this year.
Lazard is advising on the IPO, while the global coordinators are Italy's Banca IMI, BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs International and UniCredit Corporate and Investment Banking.
The clothes, accessories and footwear company will probably only sell new shares, raising money for new shop openings while current shareholders keep their stakes, its CEO said in May. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources