MILAN Feb 23 Italian retailer OVS has revised the price range for its initial public offering to between 4.1-4.4 euros from 4.0-5.4 euros per share, a bank document reserved to investors showed on Monday.

The document also showed that the offering, which closes on Tuesday, has received sufficient offers to be fully covered within the new range. (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)