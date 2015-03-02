UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, March 2 - Fashion retailer OVS prices Milan IPO at 4.10 euros a share - bank
- Investors had been guided to the price last week, ahead of the books closing.
- The price is at the bottom of a 4.00 to 5.40 euros a share original range and revised price range of 4.10-4.40 euros a share. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Sinead Cruise)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.