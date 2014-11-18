* OW Bunker owes financers more than $750 million-creditor
data
* Also owes over 150 firms some $730 million in fuel
bills-data
* Top 20 fuel creditors are owed $350 million-data
* Six more vessels arrested; 7 in total - court data
(Adds arrests of vessels)
By Jane Xie and Henning Gloystein
SINGAPORE, Nov 18 The Singapore arm of bankrupt
Danish shipping fuel trader OW Bunker will meet with its
liquidator KPMG in early December to discuss the firm's
outstanding debt, which totals almost $1.5 billion globally.
OW Bunker, a leading supplier of marine fuel oil known as
"bunker", filed for bankruptcy in Denmark earlier this month
after it revealed losses of at least $125 million at one of its
Singapore-based subsidiaries Dynamic Oil Trading, sending the
bunker fuel market into turmoil.
Oil firms have stepped up legal action against OW Bunker's
Singapore units since the announcement with the arrest of ships,
now totalling seven, Singapore court documents show.
Six vessels - Star Quest, Petro Asia, Luna, Nepamora, Zmaga
and Arowana Milan - were arrested in the city-state over Nov.
15-17 by Rajah & Tann Singapore LLP, which earlier this month
also arrested ship fuel delivery barge Laguna.
The law firm made the latest six arrests on behalf of
Phillips 66 International Trading Pte Ltd, a court
official said. Phillips 66 could not be reached for comment.
A meeting between OW Bunker Far East and KPMG will take
place on Dec. 4 in Singapore to wind down the unit and receive a
list of creditors and an estimated amount of their claims, a
letter signed by the Danish firm's board of directors and seen
by Reuters said.
A telephone call to OW Bunker Far East was answered by a
KPMG representative, who declined to comment.
Dynamic Oil Trading also appointed KPMG as its provisional
liquidator on Tuesday.
On top of the $750 million OW Bunker owes financers such as
banks and pension funds, the firm also owes around 150 trading
counterparties globally at least $730 million in outstanding
fuel bills, OW Bunker creditor data dated Nov. 7, circulated in
the industry and seen by Reuters, showed.
Of the creditors, almost half the fuel debt is owed to 20
firms in amounts of $10-35 million each, including large energy
companies such as Statoil, BP, Sinopec
, Glencore subsidiary Chemoil, and Phillips
66, with many other majors like Royal Dutch Shell or
Repsol owed slightly less than $10 million.
Another large creditor is the Aegean group of companies,
including U.S. listed Aegean Marine Petroleum, with a
combined outstanding debt of more than $25 million.
Asked about OW Bunker's outstanding debt, a BP spokeswoman
in Singapore said via email: "BP does not comment on its
commercial activity and we are not able to provide any
commentary on the bunkering industry in general. BP continues to
operate its business as usual."
Requests by phone or email for comment from the other
companies were not immediately responded to.
(Editing by Ed Davies, Alex Richardson and Himani Sarkar)