BRIEF-Panostaja: Takoma and Takoma Gears decide to file for bankruptcy
* Boards of Panostaja subsidiary Takoma Oyj and Takoma Gears Oy decide to file for bankruptcy
COPENHAGEN Nov 7 The world's largest ship fuel supplier OW Bunker said it would file for bankruptcy as soon as possible to the probate court in Aalborg in the northern part of Denmark.
OW Bunker said on Thursday it has discovered fraud by senior employees in its Singapore-based subsidiary.
"As a result of the internal investigation, it has been decided to report two key employees in the Singapore-based subsidiary Dynamic Oil Trading," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Jane Baird)
March 19 Colorado-based debt collector SquareTwo Financial Corp filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Sunday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, the company said in a statement.
* SquareTwo financial announces portfolio asset sale to Resurgent Holdings and court supervised business restructuring