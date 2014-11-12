SINGAPORE Nov 12 A flurry of firms have filed
lawsuits against the Singapore units of bankrupt Danish shipping
fuel trader OW Bunker, with claims totalling more than
S$5 million, and traders say this is likely just the beginning
of a wave of court actions.
Court documents seen by Reuters showed that the overall
amount of claims made against OW Bunker Far East and Dynamic Oil
Trading, both Singapore-based subsidiaries of the Danish firm,
over unpaid supplies now total around S$5.3 million ($4.11
million) made by nearly half a dozen companies.
OW Bunker has blamed fraud by unnamed senior employees for
losses of at least $125 million at Dynamic Oil, but has not
revealed any details. Those losses forced the company to file
for bankruptcy in Denmark last week.
The firms that have so far made claims against OW Bunker or
one of its subsidiaries in Singapore are: Hin Leong Trading,
Golden Island Diesel Oil Trading Pte, Bunker House Petroleum
Pte, Equatorial Marine Fuel Management Services Pte, Panoil
Petroleum Pte.
Traders said further claims were likely.
"OW Bunker is a very large ship fuel supplier, perhaps even
the biggest, so pretty much everyone in the sector had dealings
with them or one of its subsidiaries," one fuel trader said.
"I'm sure every single one of them will try to claim back money
owed."
OW Bunker was estimated to have about 7 percent of the
global market for bunker, a liquid fuel refined from crude oil
and used to power ships.
The marine fuel sector, which is dominated by small and
often thinly capitalized companies, was thrown into turmoil when
energy markets began to tumble in June, with oil prices shedding
almost a third in value.
Another marine fuel supplier in Singapore, Vanguard Energy,
filed for bankruptcy in the city state on Oct. 29.
(1 US dollar = 1.2906 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting by Jane Xie and Jessica Jaganathan; Writing by
Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alex Richardson)