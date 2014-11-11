SINGAPORE Nov 11 Singapore's Hin Leong Trading
is preparing a lawsuit against the Singapore unit of bankrupt
Danish ship fuel trader OW Bunker, court documents
showed.
Hin Leong Trading, Singapore's biggest independent oil
trader, is preparing a Writ of Summons, which is a court
document used to commence legal proceedings in Singapore.
The trader is seeking S$1.67 million ($1.3 million) from OW
Bunker East, a subsidiary of OW Bunker, over the sale of goods,
according to the court document.
OW Bunker filed for bankruptcy last week.
Calls to OW Bunker East's offices in Singapore went
unanswered.
(Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Rachel Armstrong; Editing
by Tom Hogue)