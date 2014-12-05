SINGAPORE Dec 5 A Dubai-based venture
half-owned by commodities trader Vitol SA has hired more than 10
ex-OW Bunker employees in China, showing how swiftly merchants
are filling the vacuum left by the former top marine fuel
supplier, China-based traders said on Friday.
The hiring spree by Cockett Marine Oil follows a similar
move by Swiss trader, Mercuria, who has scooped up close to 20
ex-OW Bunker employees in South Korea and Japan.
OW Bunker, once the leading supplier of the marine fuel oil
know as "bunker" with a 7 percent market share, filed for
bankruptcy in Denmark in November after revealing losses of at
least $125 million at one of its Singapore-based subsidiaries.
Cockett Marine's hiring will extend its reach in China,
where total sales of bunker fuel amount to around 900,000 tonnes
of bunker fuel a month. Dubai-based Cockett Marine currently
sells about 30,000-50,000 tonnes a month in China, according to
a China-based trader,
OW Bunker China, which had offices in Beijing and Shanghai,
sold around 80,000-100,000 tonnes of shipping fuel a month in
China, nearly 10 percent of the entire Chinese market.
Market sources said there were at least 10 traders in the
China team, and that finance and operations staff have also been
absorbed by Cockett Marine.
Besides seizing OW Bunker China's businesses, Cockett Marine
is also looking to hire six to seven traders from OW Bunker's
Singapore office, Singapore-based industry sources said.
Cockett Marine and Vitol declined to comment.
Cockett Marine is a 50-50 joint venture between Vitol
and South Africa-based Grindrod Group which
has businesses in logistics, shipping, and commodities.
(Reporting By Jane Xie, with additional reporting by Jacob
Gronholt-Pedersen in SINGAPORE and Dmitry Zhdannikov in LONDON;
Editing by Tom Hogue)