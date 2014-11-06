BRIEF-Cardinal Financial says on March 14, reached agreement with plaintiffs to resolve certain litigation
COPENHAGEN Nov 6 Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker is at risk of going bankrupt as a result of trading losses and a fraud committed by senior employees in its Singapore-based subsidiary, is chairman said on Thursday.
"The company is at risk of going bankrupt. We have decided to file for the commencement of a court restructuring process," Niels Henrik Jensen told Reuters.
The chairman said Danske Bank and Nordea still supported the company but, since 11 international banks had withdrawn their support, management had decided to go for an in-court restructuring procedure.
OW Bunker owes the 13 banks $750 million.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Pravin Char)
* Tiger Global Management LLC reports 7.0 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management LLC as of March 8 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mRZCVw) Further company coverage:
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing