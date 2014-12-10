COPENHAGEN Dec 10 A group of the largest Danish institutional investors has initiated an investigation of the collapse of ship fuel supplier OW Bunker, they said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

"The purpose of the investigation is to understand the events leading up to the bankruptcy and to obtain information that can be used to determine whether there are grounds for asserting legal liability," the statement said.

The group of institutional investors include, among others, ATP, PFA, AP Pension, DIP, Industriens Pension, JOEP, Maj Invest, PensionDenmark and SEB. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)