SINGAPORE Nov 12 A shipping fuel delivery barge
Laguna was arrested on Wednesday by a law firm acting for
Singapore-based trader Hin Leong in a claim stemming from the
bankruptcy of Denmark's OW Bunker, according to court
documents and a legal source.
A Singapore Supreme Court document showed that Laguna was
arrested at 12.30 a.m. Singapore time (1630 GMT) by Rajah & Tann
Singapore LLP.
Rajah and Tann issued a writ of summons on Nov. 8 on behalf
of Hin Leong Trading against O.W. Bunker Far East (Singapore)
for about $1.3 million worth of bunker fuel delivered to the
vessel Laguna at Universal Terminal on or about Nov. 5, one of
the documents showed.
