* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
COPENHAGEN Nov 11 Danish shipping fuel company, O.W. Bunker, is planning to sell shares in Copenhagen in a flotation that could value the company at up to $895 million, business daily Borsen wrote on Monday.
The company, one of the world's largest shipping fuel suppliers with a global market share of around 6 percent and 60 tanker vessels, posted turnover of more than 80 billion Danish crowns ($14.32 billion) last year.
Private equity company Altor has owned the company since 2007. The market value of O.W. Bunker is estimated at between 4 billion Danish crowns ($715.92 million) and 5 billion ($715.9-894.9 million), Borsen said.
A partner in Altor, Soren Johansen, told Borsen that no final decision has yet been made regarding a listing.
"O.W. Bunker is a solid company that offers services to a global industry and which is a growing company, so in theory, a flotation would make sense," Johansen said.
Altor has engaged investment bank Morgan Stanley and Altor-owned Carnegie to look into the flotation, Borsen said.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.