BRIEF-Aflac pursuing investment opportunities targeting early-stage cos
* Pursuing investment opportunities targeting early-stage companies whose mission is relevant to Aflac's core business
COPENHAGEN, March 24 An initial public offering (IPO) by Danish ship fuel supplier OW Bunker IPO-OWBT.CO is fully subscribed throughout the price range of 120-150 Danish crowns ($22.16-$27.70) per share, two sources familiar with the matters said on Monday.
"We have seen great interest from both retail and institutional investors," one source said.
The firm, planning to complete its initial public offering (IPO) and listing in Copenhagen by April 2 at the latest, said last week it hoped to raise 110 million Danish crowns ($20.5 million) from selling new shares, in part to pay down debt.
Main shareholder private equity company Altor has said it could also raise as much as 3.2 billion crowns if it sells the maximum amount of existing shares under consideration at the top price.
($1 = 5.4161 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Keiron Henderson)
March 20 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc , a seller of gift and other payment cards, said on Monday it would add two independent directors to its board in an agreement with activist investor Jana Partners LLC.
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1020 GMT on Monday: