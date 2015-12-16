Dec 16 The U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission said on Wednesday it barred hedge fund adviser Owen
Li from the securities industry for making false statements to
investors that lead to the collapse of a fund.
The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New
York also announced criminal charges against Li, whose firm is
Canarsie Capital LLC.
Li, a portfolio manager of Canarsie Capital Fund Master LP,
a hedge fund, made false statements to investors and prospective
investors about his personal investment in the fund, the SEC
said in a statement. (1.usa.gov/1RSSvX9)
He also reported fictitious trades and omissions to the
fund's prime brokers to avoid margin calls and obtain more
margin for the fund, according to the SEC.
Canarsie Capital Fund Master lost about $56.5 million, which
is nearly all of its assets, from Dec. 31, 2014, to Jan. 16,
2015. In January 2015, Li liquidated all long positions in the
long/short equity portfolio.
Monetary sanctions are expected to be ordered in the
criminal proceeding, the SEC said.
