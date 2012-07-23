Pfizer hires JPMorgan to weigh sale of some drugs - Bloomberg
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
July 23 Owens & Minor Inc posted a higher profit for the second quarter and said it would buy the healthcare third-party logistics unit of Germany's Celesio AG for about $158 million to enter the European healthcare market.
Owens & Minor's second-quarter net profit rose to $30.1 million, or 48 cents per share, from $29.2 million, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose about 3 percent to $2.19 billion. (Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
Feb 2 Pfizer Inc is exploring sale of a group of treatments in cardiology, urology and primary care, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss Further company coverage: (Reporting By Caroline Humer)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Cigna Corp will decide on its participation in the 2018 Obamacare individual market during the next few months, looking at what regulations are put in place to stabilize a market Chief Executive Officer David Cordani described as "fragile at best."