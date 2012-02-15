* Q4 adj EPS $0.40 vs est $0.48
* Q4 rev $1.20 bln vs est $1.26 bln
* Shares down 5 pct
(Compares with I/B/E/S estimates; adds details, share movement)
Feb 15 Building materials maker Owens
Corning posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts'
expectations, hurt by a fall in revenue at its composites
segment, sending its shares down 5 percent in early trade.
The company, known for its Pink Panther mascot and trademark
PINK glass fiber insulation, expects to take a charge of about
$130 million in 2012 and early 2013 as it tries to cut costs.
The company reported a net income attributable to Owens
Corning of $50 million, or 41 cents per share, compared with a
net loss of $110 million, or 89 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 40 cents per share.
Revenue rose 2.6 percent to $1.20 billion.
Revenue at its composites segment, which contributes more
than a third to the company's sales, fell 3 percent to $459
million.
Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 48 cents a
share, before items, on revenue of $1.26 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Toledo, Ohio-based company's shares, which have gained
74 percent since touching a year-low of $18.68 in October, were
down 5 percent at $30.69 in early Wednesday trade on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bangalore; Editing by
Roshni Menon)