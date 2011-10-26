* Q3 adj EPS $0.84 vs est $0.72
* Q3 rev up 10.2 percent
Oct 26 Glass container manufacturer
Owens-Illinois Inc reported better-than-expected
quarterly earnings, helped by stronger operating performance in
North America.
For the period ended September 30, the company posted net
earnings from continuing operations of $119 million, or 72 cents
per share, compared with $127 million, or 77 cents per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 84 cents per share.
The Perrysburg, Ohio-based company said net sales rose 10.2
percent to $1.86 billion.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 72 cents, on
revenue of $1.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company closed at $19.46 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)