April 10 Glass container maker Owens Illinois
said it expects a 35 percent rise in its first-quarter
profit, sending its shares up more than 9 percent in aftermarket
trade.
The company had a profit of 50 cents from continuing
operations in the first quarter of 2011, Owens Illinois said.
The forecast is well ahead of the average estimate of Wall
Street analysts, who were expecting a profit of 50 cents per
share according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said first-quarter performance was lifted by
greater-than-planned production. Cost cutting and
lower-than-expected software expenses in North America also
benefited results.
The company will report its first quarter-results on April
26.
Owens Illinois shares closed at $22.01 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange. They were up $24.00 in trading after the
bell.
(Reporting by Ritika Rai in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)