By Kristen Haunss
| NEW YORK, June 3
NEW YORK, June 3 Craig Packer, the former
co-head of leveraged finance in the Americas at Goldman Sachs,
has started at the investment firm Owl Rock Capital Partners,
according to sources.
Packer founded Owl Rock with Douglas Ostrover, a founder of
GSO Capital Partners, and Marc Lipschultz, who was previously
global head of energy and infrastructure at KKR.
Owl Rock Corp is a business development company that will
originate, underwrite and invest in senior secured and unsecured
loans, subordinated loans and mezzanine debt.
Packer joined Goldman Sachs in 2006 as head of high-yield
capital markets and was named a partner in 2008, according to
Owl Rock's website. Prior to Goldman, he was global head of
high-yield capital markets at Credit Suisse.
Packer declined to comment.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)